West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $26,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WST shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.59. 1,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,475. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.74. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.