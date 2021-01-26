Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.19. 2,112,569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 875,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $193.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

