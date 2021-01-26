Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.40. Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRG shares. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.10 to C$0.35 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$13.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

