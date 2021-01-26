Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

NYSE WES opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company now owns 457,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management now owns 238,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 11,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 92,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

