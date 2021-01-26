WeTrust Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $622,886.45 and approximately $166.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeTrust has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.45 or 0.00849006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00051376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.96 or 0.04382204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017702 BTC.

WeTrust (TRST) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

