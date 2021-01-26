Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$4.99 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$5.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.25.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCP shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.42.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

