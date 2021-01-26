WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $153.17 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $153.17 million and approximately $709,715.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020783 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010478 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

