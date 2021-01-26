Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Trading Down 7.9%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) shares fell 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.06. 720,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 605,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valueworks LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,318,000. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.