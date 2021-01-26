William Blair Weighs in on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,769 shares of company stock worth $36,923,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

