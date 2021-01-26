WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $30.00 at DA Davidson

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $4,282,113.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,516,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,703. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

