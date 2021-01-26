Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 40,398 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,554.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 165,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,535 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter.

EFV traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.52. 1,943,002 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

