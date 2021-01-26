Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $18.34 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,340,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 8.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,915,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,621,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.50. 180,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,102. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $257.69.

