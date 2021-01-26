Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $8.13 Million in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,000. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,643. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

