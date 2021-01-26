Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes $7.07 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 141,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,069,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.3% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,512,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,095,000.

VWO traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.90. 232,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,146,210. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

