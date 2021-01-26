Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes $9.06 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.2% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.55. 51,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

