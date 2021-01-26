WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 8,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 87,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 29.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 58.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,811,000.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.