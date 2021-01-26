WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Stock Price Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 5,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 17,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.03% of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund, formerly WisdomTree Dreyfus Emerging Currency Fund, seeks to achieve total returns reflective of both money market rates in selected emerging market countries available to foreign investors and changes to the value of these currencies relative to the United States dollar.

