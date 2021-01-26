WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.79 and last traded at $79.92. Approximately 12,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 40,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.23.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 61.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

