WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.54 and last traded at $65.44. 20,141 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 17,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.27.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000.

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

