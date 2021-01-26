WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Trading 1.2% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.59 and last traded at $87.35. 122,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 614% from the average session volume of 17,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

