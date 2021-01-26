WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.70 and last traded at $70.61. Approximately 86,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 61,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 153.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 35.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

