WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.58

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.58 and last traded at $109.46, with a volume of 996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

