WOM Protocol Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.64 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00845664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.17 or 0.04534165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017555 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.