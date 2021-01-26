Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.42

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 813723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $118,704.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $89,953.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,213. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

