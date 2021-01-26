Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.42

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 813723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.
WKHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91.
In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $118,704.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $89,953.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,213. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.