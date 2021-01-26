Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Shares Down 9.9%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP)’s stock price traded down 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 1,293,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,072,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers.

