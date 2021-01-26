World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

WWE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

WWE opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $62.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

