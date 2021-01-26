Wownero Trading Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $102,412.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

