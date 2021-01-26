Wrapped Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $216.20 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.70 billion and approximately $216.20 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $32,128.59 or 1.00057738 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00031343 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000293 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

