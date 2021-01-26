Wrapped NXM (WNXM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00051894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00129724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00282091 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00070303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00068931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00036779 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

