Wunong Net Technology (NYSE:WNW) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW) fell 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.96. 678,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 279,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

About Wunong Net Technology (NYSE:WNW)

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, through its subsidiary Wunong Technology (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd offers online retail of foods products in China. It primarily sells green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. The company sells food products through its online retail store.

