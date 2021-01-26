Xaya Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,657.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Xaya has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Xaya has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $2,657.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,542,153 coins and its circulating supply is 45,400,026 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

