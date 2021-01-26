xBTC Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $14,757.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xBTC token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xBTC has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00128487 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00070931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00276454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00037538 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 4,096,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,404,348 tokens. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

