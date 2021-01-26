Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of Xerox stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. 3,786,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,325. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 60,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,989.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 150,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,809,934.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

