xEURO Price Tops $1.10 (XEUR)

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, xEURO has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. xEURO has a market cap of $22,552.30 and approximately $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xEURO coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xEURO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00050980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00129464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00278815 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00070016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036708 BTC.

xEURO Profile