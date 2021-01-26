Ycash Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $131,532.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00271224 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00096979 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00032640 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,747,219 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

