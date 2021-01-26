Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.57 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002789 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $821,979.03 and $1.57 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00050997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00129971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00281662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00070549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00068841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,487 coins.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

