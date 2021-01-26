Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Up 5.5%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. 243,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 206,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 552.51% and a negative net margin of 19.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Yunhong CTI worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.