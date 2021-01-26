Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post $218.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.84 million and the lowest is $215.39 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $243.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $894.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $891.53 million to $896.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $921.64 million, with estimates ranging from $897.90 million to $939.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEI opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

