Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.43 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of HTBI stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,536 shares in the company, valued at $709,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582 over the last ninety days. 7.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 199,880 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $973,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

