Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Post -$1.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce earnings per share of ($1.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the lowest is ($1.53). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 389.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.17) to ($4.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of H traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.32. 12,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,815. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 926,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 484,592 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $36,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 278,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 73,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.