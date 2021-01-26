Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $747.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to post $747.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $767.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $644.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.63.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,361,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Nasdaq by 19.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 24.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,705,000 after purchasing an additional 110,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $142.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.10.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

