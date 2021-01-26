Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.66. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 233,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 55.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter worth $601,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.