Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

SOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 755,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 243,092 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 178,869 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

