Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.78. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

A number of analysts recently commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

NYSE:SON traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $60.16. 2,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,023. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.13.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 412,010 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 44.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 204,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after buying an additional 189,342 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,965.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 115,676 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114,040 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

