Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Post -$1.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.23). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($5.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.37) to ($5.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($3.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 459.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 143.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 330.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $462.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

