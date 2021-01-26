Zacks: Analysts Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.56. AdvanSix posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 712.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $281.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASIX. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CL King upgraded AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. 9,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,164. The stock has a market cap of $652.54 million, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.