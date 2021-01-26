Zacks: Analysts Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22. American Tower posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,455,000 after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.15. 53,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,609. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.