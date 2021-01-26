Zacks: Analysts Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.48. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. 6,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,193. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,589,000 after buying an additional 1,068,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 28.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after buying an additional 903,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after buying an additional 805,270 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,969,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after buying an additional 394,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 872,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 173,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.