Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report $2.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.47 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their target price on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NYSE R opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 107,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ryder System by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.