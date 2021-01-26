Zacks: Analysts Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Barclays upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.99. The stock had a trading volume of 191,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,422. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 466.63, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average is $110.67. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $144.68.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

